Norfolk mayor becomes chair of Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander assumed the role of Board Chair of the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance (HRMFFA) June 21.

As the chair, Alexander plans to work with the board to diversify Hampton Roads’ federal capabilities while preserving its existing ones; evaluate how the board can expand on Hampton Roads’ current priorities; and strengthen the organization as a while by creating committees to assist with areas of administrative oversight.

HRMFFA was established in 2006 and is an initiative of the Hampton Roads Mayors and Chairs Caucus. It provides a regional voice in matters relating to Hampton Roads’ federal capabilities, and represents Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, Isle of Wight County, James City County and York County.

The organization is governed by a board of directors made up of elected officials from each of the above communities, as well as 12 people representing private-sector businesses.