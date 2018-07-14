Norfolk Fire-Rescue dedicates new fire station, replaces oldest station in the city

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue held a dedication ceremony for Fire Station 12, located at 1655 West Little Creek Road, July 11.

The new station is directly across the street from the former station, which at 94 years old was the oldest in the city when it was in use.

The ceremony included remarks from Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and Fire-Rescue Chief Jeffrey Wise. After the ceremony, the station opened for tours.

Fire Station 12 currently houses an engine and medic, with plans to relocate the Maritime Incident Response Team equipment in the near future.