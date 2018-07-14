Mike Check: Mitch & Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin go one-on-one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - At the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation's 10th Annual Mike Tomlin Meet & Greet, the Steelers head honcho caught up with News 3's Mitch Brown to talk about an array of topics.

Among the few topics touched on the one-on-one that aired in The Locker Room Show, Tomlin dished on how he keeps his hair fruitful despite a stressful job and what it means to be celebrated on his yearly summer stop in the 757.

Finally, Tomlin updates the offseason progress of fellow Hampton Roads native Justin Hunter and how they connect telling Tidewater tales.