Kill Devil Hills police captain donates lifesaving device to church

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Captain Mark Evans of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department personally donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Colington United Methodist Church.

The AED is a lifesaving device used to assist victims in cardiac distress. It provides voice directions to guide the user on how to attach pads and give an application of electricity which stops heart arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

Evans presented it to church officials Tuesday. The Outer Banks Kiwanis Club paid for the battery and the pads for the AED.