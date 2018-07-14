× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warmup on the way

*There is a moderate risk of rip currents today.

After a cool start this morning, temperatures have warmed nicely and it’s been a pretty comfortable day for July, with low dewpoints. Some of us woke up in the 50s! Skies will continue to be clear this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.

High pressure will slide offshore on Sunday and we’ll see our winds switch to the southwest. This will help to pump in the heat and humidity. Highs on Sunday will top out right around 90. It will feel a few degrees warmer with the humidity. We’re expecting a dry and sunny day with a few clouds building in later in the day.

More clouds and more humidity to start the work week. It will be another day with highs in the low 90s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for am isolated shower or storm.

Hot and humid on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, but it will actually feel like the triple digits! Shower and storm chances will increase as the day progresses and will continue to ramp up overnight into early Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Thursday is looking mainly dry and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.