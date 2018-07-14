× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warmer and more humid Sunday

Skies will continue to be clear this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.

High pressure will slide offshore on Sunday and we’ll see our winds switch to the southwest. This will help to pump in the heat and humidity. Highs on Sunday will top out right around 90. It will feel a few degrees warmer with the humidity. We’re expecting a dry and sunny day with a few clouds building in later in the day.

More clouds and more humidity to start the work week. It will be another day with highs in the low 90s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for am isolated shower or storm.

Hot and humid on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, but it will actually feel like the triple digits! Shower and storm chances will increase as the day progresses and will continue to ramp up overnight into early Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Thursday is looking mainly dry and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The storm is moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph. A north-northeast to northeast motion is expected through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast tonight. After that, Beryl should weaken as it moves over colder water, and the cyclone is expected to degenerate into a remnant low pressure area on Sunday or Sunday night.

11:00 PM AST Sat Jul 14

Location: 38.1°N 65.4°W

Moving: NNE at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

