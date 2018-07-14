Ex-girlfriend fight leads to assault charges in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested two sisters after they allegedly assaulted and sprayed another woman it the face with mace earlier in July involving a man that one of them had dated.

Officials say that they arrest Vonda Jones, 32, and Chantay Jones, 28, for the incident that happened around 2 a.m. on July 3 in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The woman who was assaulted bt the sisters told police that she was with her boyfriend when Vonda Jones confronted them both and started assaulting him. After attempting to stop the assault, the 32-year-old Jones then allegedly began assaulting her, which included pulling out her hair and biting her on the chest.

During all of this, police say the woman told them that Chantay Jones showed up during the assault and sprayed mace in her face.

The victim would report the assault the following day on July 4 around 9 p.m.

Both sisters were arrested on July 11.

Vonda Jones faces an assault charge, while Chantay Jones faces two counts of Malicious Injury by Acid/Explosive/Fire.