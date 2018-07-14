Elizabeth City Police investigate vehicle theft

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for a vehicle theft.

On Wednesday, July 11 at 3:57 p.m., a white 2014 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 600 block of Cedar Street. At approximately 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Burgess Street where the stolen vehicle was found.

The individuals involved were seen running from the scene of the wreck. One was described as a black male wearing dark-colored shorts and a white shirt. The individuals involved also should have had head injuries along with burns from the airbags being deployed.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case leading to an arrest, call Detective Bray of the ECPD at (252) 621-7128.