CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A regular gas pump at a Chesapeake Sam’s Club is accidentally pumping diesel fuel instead, according to a manager at the store located at 2444 Chesapeake Square Ring Road.

The manager told New 3 the tanks to the regular fuel pump are being drained and cleaned. She also said that anyone effects must come into the Sam’s Club and fill out a claims form.

No further information has been released by the store or by corporate officials at Sam’s Club.

Stay with News 3 for updates.