Diesel fuel in regular-grade gas tanks at local Sam’s Club, Costco

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local Costco and Sam’s Club allegedly experienced issues with the wrong gas being placed in certain pumps at the stores.

A regular gas pump at a Chesapeake Sam’s Club was accidentally pumping diesel fuel instead, according to a manager at the store located at 1501 Sam’s Circle. Another Sam’s Club located at 3345 Virginia Beach Boulevard was also affected.

The manager at the Sam’s Club also told News 3 the tanks to the regular fuel pump are being drained and cleaned. She also said that anyone effected must come into the Sam’s Club and fill out a claims form.

A manager of the Costco store at 850 Glennrock Road also confirmed that they experienced similar issues with diesel fuel in a regular fuel pump or pumps.

No further information has been released by the store or by corporate officials at either Sam’s Club or Costco.

It is not known if both cases are related.

Stay with News 3 for updates.