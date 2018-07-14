Bodybuilders flock to Norfolk for Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray’s annual pro-am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Abs, biceps, and pecs were on display at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk.

Some of the East coasts best beach bodies were in Hampton Roads for eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray's annual bodybuilding competition.

Women and men contestants strutted and posed on stage in swim trunks and bikini's showing their physiques for a shot at a spot in the national championship.

"What people see most of the time, is they see us on stage," Murray said. "For us, it's definitely a lot, it's an entire year, it's not just going on stage."

Winners of the competition earned a qualifying spot in the national championship in November.