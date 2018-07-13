× Woman escapes during struggle inside Oceanfront hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman escaped from a struggle inside a hotel room at the Oceanfront, according to the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers. Now investigators are hoping to track down the men involved.

The incident all began shortly after 1 am on July 1. The woman was smoking a cigarette outside of Sandbar on Atlantic Avenue when a man grabbed her by the hand and pulled her to a hotel room on 19th Street, according to police.

Once inside the hotel room, police say another male was inside. One of them got on top of her and tried to assault her. Officers say the woman was able to fight off the man and ran away to safety.

The incident comes amid several high profile crimes at the Oceanfront. Despite them, Chief Jim Cervera says crime is actually down At the Oceanfront compared to last year. “Our Oceanfront is a very safe place save a few cases,” he told city council members on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the hotel incident or who recognizes the man is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.