WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back-to-back episodes, Monday 7/16 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:52 pm, July 13, 2018, by

 

*ALL NEW* “Keegan-Michael Key 6” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH OUT LOUD Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Keegan-Michael Key, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#609).     Original airdate 7/16/2018.

Whose Line is it Anyway? — “Jeff Davis 5” — Image WL328_ JeffDavis5_1444 — Pictured (L-R): Jeff Davis and Wayne Brady — Photo: Danny Feld/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 “Jeff Davis 8”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

EXTRA COMEDY Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#612).  Original airdate 6/4/2018.