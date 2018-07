Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dr. Mollie Gioffre from Strawbridge Dental talks with us about dental care for our littlest teeth and at what age children should make a first trip to see a dentist. And with a little help, Dr. Mollie shows us how she places sealants to repair cavities.

