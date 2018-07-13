Virginia Beach Mosquito Control sees increase in West Nile Virus activity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There has been a rise in West Nile Virus activity in some parts of the city, according to the Virginia Beach Mosquito Control.
Tests were conducted throughout the city since June, with officials confirming some of the collected mosquitoes have tested positive for WNV.
The positive results were recorded in these three areas:
Oxford Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood
North Witchduck Road in the Kempsville area
Constitution Drive in the Pembroke area
The samples were collected on June 25 – epi-week 26, and these areas have historically had WNV positives, Jennifer Barritt, biologist with VB Mosquito Control, said in a press release.
The primary vector of WNV in this region is Cx. pipiens / restuans, which breeds in water with a higher organic content. This means VB Mosquito Control will focus on stagnant water, such as ditches and other standing water areas. Night-time spraying efforts are being increased as well.