THE OUTPOST new episode, Tuesday 7/17 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Two Heads are Better Than None” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TALON MAKES A SHOCKING DISCOVERY – From her mysterious savior, Talon (Jessica Green) learns deep secrets about herself and her kind. Meanwhile, Gate Marshall Wythers investigates the murder of a Prime Order officer, vowing to execute the killer. Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai Barochia, Imogen Waterhouse, Michael Flynn, Robyn Malcolm, Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie also star. Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin wrote the episode, directed by Kurt Knight (#102). Original airdate 07/17/2018.