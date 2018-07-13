THE 100 new episode, Tuesday 7/17 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Warriors Will” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

HENRY IAN CUSICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — Monty (Chris Larkin) strives to show Wonkru an alternative to war, and to the valley itself. Meanwhile, Abby’s (Paige Turco) health continues to deteriorate, along with McCreary’s (guest star William Miller) patience. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Tasya Teles also star. Henry Ian Cusick directed the episode written by Julie Benson & Shawna Benson (#510). Original airdate 7/17/2018.