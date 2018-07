× Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pet owners are cautioned to keep an eye on their pets after a rabid raccoon was discovered in Virginia Beach.

The raccoon was found in the 2200 block of Caymus Court in Dam Neck.

If anyone in your household, including your pet, has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area, contact your physician.

Stay with News 3 for updates.