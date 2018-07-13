PENN & TELLER: FOOL US new episode, Monday 7/16 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:44 pm, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43PM, July 13, 2018

“Here Comes the Magic” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

 

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Danny Cole, Kostya Kimlat, Hakan Berg & John Hinton.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#501).  Original airdate 7/16/2018.