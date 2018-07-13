No bond for man accused in Oceanfront shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man accused of a random shooting at the Oceanfront on the 4th of July holiday will remain locked up in the Virginia Beach jail.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, 21-year-old Ladarius Trisvan of Emporia went in front of a judge in hopes of being released on bond. But the judge said no.

A public defender argued that Trisvan was supposed to start a job at the Greenville Correctional facility and argued that he hasn’t seen any evidence that Trisvan is responsible for the shooting.

But the prosecutor argued there was probable cause for his arrest. The judge expressed frustration at the lack of information on the case.

Police said they used surveillance video from area businesses to make an arrest.

Police said warrants for Trisvan were obtained on July 5, and our Warrant Fugitive Detectives spent the next five days tracking Trisvan around the Emporia and Jarratt areas.

They said on July 10 Trisvan was taken into custody without incident. Court records stated none of the victims are believed to have been the intended target of the shootings, however, the motive is still unknown.

They allege Trisvan opened fire near 19th and Atlantic Avenue injuring six people.

The prosecutor described the shooting as a senseless act.

Police previously said the targets were random - just people walking along the sidewalk.

Trisvan was charged with six counts of malicious wounding and six counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.