Newport News crash injures multiple people, several children taken to hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Police said at 1:23 p.m. that eight people were taken to the hospital, with several children among them.

The crash happened near 39th Street and Roanoke Ave., around 12:30 p.m.

There is no information on the extent of injuries at this time. The adults involved were transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center, while the children involved were transported to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

