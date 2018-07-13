New ‘Scuttle Bus’ gives Hampton visitors a convenient way to see the city

HAMPTON, Va. – People visiting Hampton will soon have an easy way to see all the city has to offer.
On Friday, the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau launched its Hampton Scuttle Bus, a new shuttle that puts shopping, dining, attractions and recreation in the area at guests’ fingertips.
The free shuttle will offer regularly scheduled pick ups at the following locations:
- Hilton Garden Inn (including guests of Springhill Suites)
- Holiday Inn Express (including guests of Quality Inn)
- Courtyard by Marriott (including guests of Days Inn, Red Roof Inn and Best Western)
- Embassy Suites (including guests of Hampton Roads Convention Center visitors)
- Hampton Inn (with Country Inn & Suites pick-ups upon request)
- Crown Plaza Hampton Marina Hotel
Stops will be made a the following locations:
- Peninsula Town Center
- Hampton Visitor Center/Hampton History Museum
- Virginia Air & Space Center
- Phoebus
- Fort Monroe – Outlook Beach and Casemate Museum
- Buckroe Beach
The Scuttle Bus will operate Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.