New ‘Scuttle Bus’ gives Hampton visitors a convenient way to see the city

Posted 3:55 pm, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:58PM, July 13, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. – People visiting Hampton will soon have an easy way to see all the city has to offer.

On Friday, the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau launched its Hampton Scuttle Bus, a new shuttle that puts shopping, dining, attractions and recreation in the area at guests’ fingertips.

Photo: City of Hampton

The free shuttle will offer regularly scheduled pick ups at the following locations:

  • Hilton Garden Inn (including guests of Springhill Suites)
  • Holiday Inn Express (including guests of Quality Inn)
  • Courtyard by Marriott (including guests of Days Inn, Red Roof Inn and Best Western)
  • Embassy Suites (including guests of Hampton Roads Convention Center visitors)
  • Hampton Inn (with Country Inn & Suites pick-ups upon request)
  • Crown Plaza Hampton Marina Hotel

Stops will be made a the following locations:

  • Peninsula Town Center
  • Hampton Visitor Center/Hampton History Museum
  • Virginia Air & Space Center
  • Phoebus
  • Fort Monroe – Outlook Beach and Casemate Museum
  • Buckroe Beach

The Scuttle Bus will operate Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for a full operating schedule. 