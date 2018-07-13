New ‘Scuttle Bus’ gives Hampton visitors a convenient way to see the city

HAMPTON, Va. – People visiting Hampton will soon have an easy way to see all the city has to offer.

On Friday, the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau launched its Hampton Scuttle Bus, a new shuttle that puts shopping, dining, attractions and recreation in the area at guests’ fingertips.

The free shuttle will offer regularly scheduled pick ups at the following locations:

Hilton Garden Inn (including guests of Springhill Suites)

Holiday Inn Express (including guests of Quality Inn)

Courtyard by Marriott (including guests of Days Inn, Red Roof Inn and Best Western)

Embassy Suites (including guests of Hampton Roads Convention Center visitors)

Hampton Inn (with Country Inn & Suites pick-ups upon request)

Crown Plaza Hampton Marina Hotel

Stops will be made a the following locations:

Peninsula Town Center

Hampton Visitor Center/Hampton History Museum

Virginia Air & Space Center

Phoebus

Fort Monroe – Outlook Beach and Casemate Museum

Buckroe Beach

The Scuttle Bus will operate Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for a full operating schedule.