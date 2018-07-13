× Man who admitted to inappropriate relationship with teenager now faces child neglect charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A few months after pleading guilty for an inappropriate relationship with a teenager, a Newport News man is now accused of neglecting his own children.

Timothy Dixon, 55, appeared in Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday facing three child abuse and neglect charges in connection to an incident on June 29.

Police say they were flagged down at the intersection of Old Oyster Point Road and J Clyde Morris Blvd just before 10 a.m. where two children, ages 7 and 11, were found wandering the street.

According to police, the children, neither of whom was fully dressed, led investigators to the nearby Host Inn.

There, police say they found the boys’ older brother, a 15-year-old inside a heavily soiled room.

Court documents reveal through speaking with all three, officers determined they had special needs, were unable to take care of themselves and were staying with their father, Timothy Dixon.

Dixon is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending inappropriate text messages to 15-year-old girl while employed as a substitute bus driver in Newport News.

Police say they were unable to reach Dixon, but did reach the boys’ mother and Child Protective Services who informed officers the boys were not supposed to be in contact with their father.

A manager at the Host Inn tells News 3 Dixon was arrested at the hotel on Thursday.

Dixon’s criminal complaint lists the Host Inn as his home address.

Dixon’s next court date for these latest charges is set for August 16.