Man charged with February arson of Virginia Beach hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a man Thursday in connection with the arson of a hotel in February.

Tommie Lee Basnight has been charged with arson of an occupied dwelling.

On February 20, the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the America’s Best Value Hotel in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard.

Police who were already at the scene for a suspected barricade situation in that room discovered that a mattress was on fire. The fire was contained to one room.

No injuries were reported in this incident.