HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Cindy Kays and Shelly Potter have been performing together for young audiences across Coastal Virginia for more than two decades. Known as C. Shells (@C.Shells), the duo stops by Coast Live to share their songs “The Great Hamster Race” and “We Are the Dinosaurs.”

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music

www.tidewateracoustic.org