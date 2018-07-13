Hampton Roads nonprofit marks milestone in ending veteran homelessness

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Veterans Kitchen, a Hampton Roads nonprofit organization that aims to provide homeless and vulnerable veterans with the tools they need to live healthy and stable lives, is now preparing to place its 500th veteran into new housing within the next week.

“For the past several years, ending veteran homelessness has been a priority for both the VA and the State of Virginia,” said Marti Chick-Ebey, the homeless coordinator for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “Virginia now has the lowest number of homeless veterans per capita of any state. Our community partners are crucial to our success as they provide the items our veterans need so they don’t just get housed, but feel at home.”

With support from Walmart, the Department of Veterans Affairs and others, Veterans Kitchen provides homeless veterans with basic necessities to help them settle into a home. Veterans Kitchen raises funds by selling items outside various Walmart locations. In addition, Walmart has awarded the non-profit store grants, donated gift cards and merchandise.

The grants and donations enable Veterans Kitchen to assist veterans when they move into their new home by providing kitchen items needed to prepare healthy meals, including pots, pans, utensils, storage and cutlery, along with household items such as shower curtains and hooks, trash bags, waste baskets, paper towels, toilet tissue and more. When financially possible, veterans also receive microwaves, slow cookers, coffee pots, toaster ovens and gift cards.

“With the help of community supporters, Veterans Kitchen can continue to bring hope to the men and women who served in our military,” said Richard Fraser, director of Veterans Kitchen.