Former Ms. Olympia schools morning team on perfect push up!

NORFOLK, Va. - Lenda Murray held the title as the strongest and fittest woman in the world - eight times. Now, the former Ms. Olympia is setting the stage for other rising fitness stars to take the crown.

On Saturday, July 14th, Murray is hosting her annual fitness competition in Norfolk at the Harrison Opera House. The event features bodybuilding, bikini and physique categories. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45.

Murray stopped by News 3 This Morning and shared her tips for the perfect push up with Jessica Larche. Watch the video to get some advice - and a laugh - from Lenda and Jessica.