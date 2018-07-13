× First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine on tap

Clear skies overnight. Lows will vary throughout the 60s. Milder near the coast and cooler inland.

High pressure will build in through Saturday, keeping our conditions mainly dry and clear. We will also gradually start to warm throughout the weekend. Saturday we will reach a high of 85 under mostly sunny. Sunday will be even warmer and more humid with afternoon highs right around the 90 degree mark. Rain chance will remain low for the weekend.

We’re up cranking the heat and humidity to start the work week. Temperatures will reach the 90s for Monday and Tuesday, but it will feel like the triple digits with the humidity. Partly cloudy skies on Monday, with a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Shower and storm chances will increase to 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Meteorologist April Loveland

