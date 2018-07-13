× First Warning Forecast: Cooler Again & Lower Humidity

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are waking up this morning to some patchy fog, mainly for inland areas. We have another cool day with temperatures only topping off in the low 80s for afternoon highs. Humidity will be lower compared to yesterday but we will still feel a little muggy throughout the day. We will be in and out of the cloud cover throughout the afternoon but will slowly start to clear out by the evening. Most of us will stay dry today but there is a 20% chance of a quick pop up shower.

High pressure will build in through Saturday, keeping our conditions mainly dry and clear. We will also gradually start to warm throughout the weekend. Saturday we will reach a high of 85 with a mostly sunny sky. Rain will stick to only a 10% chance for the entire weekend. Sunday will be even warmer and more humid with afternoon highs breaking into the 90s. More sunshine for your Sunday.

Monday we start off in a much more summer-like trend. Temperatures will reach the 90s for Monday and Tuesday with rain chances up to 20% chance for Monday and 40% for Tuesday. We are tracking another weak cold front that will bring us the chance for storms Tuesday into Wednesday and drop our temperatures just a bit to the mid 80s by Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

