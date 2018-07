ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – One woman died after her vehicle collided with a truck in the area of North Hughes Boulevard and Richardson Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 11:27 a.m., where 57-year-old Eloise Ida Hastings’ Nissan had collided with a Ford truck. Hastings died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, which was registered to the N.C. Department of Transportation, was identified as Randy Harrell of Hertford.

Elizabeth City Police are still investigating the collision.