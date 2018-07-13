Caught on video: Gas pump charges man more than what he pumped in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A video showing a gas pump meter still going after a man stopped pumping gas has gotten a lot of attention online.

Michael Keith told News 3 that he was charged two gallons more fuel than what went in his tank on Thursday morning.

“Check this out: no gas coming out the pump and it’s still going,” said Keith in the video.

He said it happened at the Gulf Gas Station at Corner’s Mark off Indian River Road.

Keith said he entered his credit card at the pump, pressed for regular gas and began fueling until he stopped hearing the flow of fuel going inside his tank.

However, the gas meter kept ticking.

“It finally stops,” Keith said during the video.

He spoke with the cashier inside, who told him a manager wasn’t available at the moment to give him a refund.

News 3 investigated how often this incident happens while at the gas pump.

Jones and Frank, a local manufacturer for gas dispensaries, said it rarely happens.

Sales representative Marty Martin said the meter inside the pump may not have been calibrated.

Martin added that meters are required to be calibrated once a year to make sure consumers get charged for the right amount of fuel.

He also there should be a sticker at every gas pump that says when it was last regulated.

The pump Keith used is currently marked ‘out of order’ at the Gulf Gas Station at Corner’s Mark, but he told News 3 that people should always pay attention while pumping gas.

News 3 spoke with the manager at the gas station, who said Keith can receive a refund if he returns and shows his receipt.