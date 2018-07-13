Widespread power outages affect Busch Gardens, Fort Eustis

Video provided by News 3 viewer Sara Lynn
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens and Fort Eustis were affected by power outages Friday.
The park said it was affected by a Friday morning power outage in the surrounding area.
Later on Friday Fort Eustis tweeted they were experiencing power issues as well.
Dominion said an equipment failure in a transmission line that serves the area is the issue. They hope power will be back for the area sometime between noon at 5 p.m.
Busch Gardens said around 12 p.m. that they had power restored. Water Country USA is still open and is operating normally.