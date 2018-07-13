Brothers plead guilty to ID theft and bank fraud scheme

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two brothers have pleaded guilty to conspiracy, mail fraud and identify theft charges.

Darrell Clark, 31, of Norfolk, and Demarcus Clark, 26, of Newport News, conspired for more than two years to use stolen identities to apply for and open accounts at retail stores and banks, court documents show.

The brothers created fake IDs, including Social Security cards and driver’s licenses in order to use their victims’ identities for the multiple accounts. In addition, the two men opened cell phone accounts with several providers using the false identities.

While obtaining checking, savings, credit and consumer loan accounts, the brothers successfully borrowed thousands of dollars. They used some of the money for high-end purchases like foreign travel and home repairs.

The brothers attempted to defraud local institutions and retailers of more than $1.5 million.

Both face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, along with a mandatory minimum, consecutive penalty of two years in prison. They will be sentenced on October 25.