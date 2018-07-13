US Navy conducts historic Osprey flight

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy conducted its first all-Navy flight of the fleet’s newest acquisition, the MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, July 12.

The craft’s maiden flight departed Naval Station Norfolk traveling to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, N.C., with two pilots and two air crewmen on board. Rear Admiral Roy Kelley, Commander, Naval Force Atlantic was also on board.

As the Osprey is introduced to the fleet, it will replace the fixed-wing C-2A aircraft to meet operational demands and enhance the Navy’s logistics support mission. The tilt-rotor aircraft will deliver personnel, mail and cargo to and from aircraft carriers from land-based supply centers.

The Osprey’s unique vertical takeoff and landing capabilities mirrors a conventional helicopter’s. while also having long-range cruise abilities similar to an airplane’s.

Yesterday’s flight was significant because, according to Deputy Commodore Captain Matthew Duffy, it marks the first time the entire flight crew for the Osprey has been all Navy personnel.