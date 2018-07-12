Virginia Beach Police searching for man wanted for failing to pay child support

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police need your help to find a suspect they’ve been looking for since 2015.

They’re trying to find Robert Allen Magary. According to police, he’s wanted on a charge of failure to comply with support obligations, or not paying child support.

Police say the last time they checked his address, he was no longer living there.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.