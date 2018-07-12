Vehicle crashes into Army Navy surplus store in Norfolk, again

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk store has been damaged again after a vehicle ran into it, the owners reported.

Owners of M&G Army Navy Surplus store told police a hit and run happened Wednesday night.

There were no injuries reported following the incident.

The owner said the crash was caught on surveillance and said there were other cars near the crash and no one called police.

News 3 has reported vehicles crashing into the building located at 2609-17 Granby Street in the past.

