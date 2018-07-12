Triple-A Norfolk Tides to remain an Orioles affiliate through at least 2020 season

NORFOLK, Va. (Tides Media Relations) – The Baltimore Orioles and Norfolk Tides today announced that the two clubs have agreed on a two-year Player Development Contract extension that runs through the end of the 2020 season. The Orioles have also extended their affiliation agreements with the Double-A Bowie Baysox, Class-A Frederick Keys, Class-A Delmarva Shorebirds, and Class-A Short Season Aberdeen IronBirds. The extensions for each affiliate coincide with the agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, as their partnership also runs through the 2020 season.

“Extending our relationship with the Baltimore Orioles was a no-brainer” said Tides President Ken Young. “Our partnership with Baltimore has been successful not only on the field of play, but in the Hampton Roads community as well. We’re thrilled to continue to be the top affiliate of such an outstanding organization.”

“We look forward to continuing our association with each of these clubs and are very pleased with the strong working relationship we have built over the years,” said Orioles Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette. “It’s mutually beneficial to have all of our affiliates located in the Mid-Atlantic region, allowing our fans an opportunity to see the Orioles stars of the future in their own backyard before they join the Major League club. Each organization has proven to be an outstanding fit for the Orioles and will continue to help us build a championship club and expand the development of our players.”

“We are pleased to have long-running relationships with each of our affiliates, including many that have spanned decades,” added Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos. “Working with Cal Ripken, Jr. and Bill Ripken in Aberdeen, with Ken Young in Norfolk, Bowie, and Frederick, and with Tom Volpe and Pat Filippone in Delmarva has been a tremendous experience, and we thank each of them for providing fan-friendly experiences for baseball fans within our shared market.”

Norfolk has served as the top affiliate of the Orioles since the beginning of the 2007 season. Over the first 12 years of the partnership, a total of 196 players have suited up for both Norfolk and Baltimore, including 22 this season. The Orioles have also played six exhibition games at Harbor Park, playing the Washington Nationals in 2007 and 2009 before squaring off with the Tides in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

The Tides entered the Triple-A All-Star break with a 46-41 record, and the team opens up the second half of its schedule with a four-game homestand at Harbor Park beginning Thursday, July 12th with a 7:05 game against the Gwinnett Stripers. For tickets, promotions and additional information, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.