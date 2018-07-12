× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler with leftover showers… The cold front that moved in yesterday will linger to our southeast today. We will see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers through the day. Rain will not be widespread and mainly light showers. Cooler air will move in on the north side of the front. Highs today will only reach the low 80s, about ten degrees cooler than yesterday.

Lows will return to the low 70s tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible.

More sunshine will try to mix in for Friday with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will return to the low 80s tomorrow. Winds will pick up a bit tomorrow, NE at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Expect a nice but warmer weekend. Highs will climb into the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain slim through the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 12th

1977 Tornado: Cumberland Co

1996 Hurricane Bertha

1996 Tornadoes: Eastern Coastal Virginia

Tropical Update

Chris is back to a tropical storm and it continues moving northeast. Chris is centered about 245 miles SE of Halifax, Nova Scotia and moving NE at 35 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next 2 to 3 days. On the forecast track, the center of Chris will pass over or near extreme southeastern Newfoundland later today or tonight.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is anticipated during the next few days, and Chris is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today.

5:00 AM AST Thu Jul 12

Location: 42.1°N 60.1°W

Moving: NE at 35 mph

Min pressure: 985 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Beryl is located about midway between the Bahamas and Bermuda. Little or no development is expected through Friday while the system moves northeast. Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable over the weekend when the disturbance will be moving north over the warm waters of the western Atlantic and interacting with a strong upper-level trough.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

