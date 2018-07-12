Suffolk Police seeking assistance for man wanted for aggravated assault

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a subject connected to an aggravated assault and robbery, which occurred early Wednesday evening, July 11, 2018.

Officials are seeking Byron Franklin Ambrose, Jr., 30, of Suffolk. Ambrose is described as a dark-skinned black male, 6-foot-6, 190-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police responded to the Easy Mart located in the 1300 block of East Washington Street after an adult male victim reported he had been robbed and injured at knifepoint last evening. Emergency Communications was contacted at 5:45 p.m, with the victim sustaining non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the crime line at 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.