Road rage incident near Virginia/North Carolina state line results in stabbing

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. – One person was stabbed in a road rage incident near the Virginia/North Carolina state line this week, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department says.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call of a crash, fight and stabbing in the North Point subdivision. When they got to the scene, officials learned there had been some type of roadway incident in Virginia.

An investigation revealed there was a verbal altercation after two vehicles involved pulled into the Border Station at the state line. One of the vehicles, a van, left the parking lot and went into the subdivision. The other vehicle involved in the incident, a white truck, and another vehicle that was not involved, a black truck, followed the van into the area.

The sheriff’s office says someone was stabbed during an altercation that took place on a street inside the subdivision. Residents of the neighborhood intervened to assist the victim.

Deputies and detectives arrived shortly after Currituck EMS responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.