Portsmouth man sentenced for stabbing woman 123 times

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Keonte Key was sentenced Wednesday in Portsmouth Circuit Court to 30 years with 15 suspended for the death of Suffolk woman Ann Marie Gilkerson in September 2012.

Back in February 2012, police identified Gilkerson’s body in the Port Norfolk section of Portsmouth. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw she had trauma to her body and was not breathing.

She was found near the home of James Gough, whose body was found in a burning Jeep nearby. At the time, police believed the murders were related, but there has not been an arrest in his death.

Key was first charged with first-degree murder. He later entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder in August 2016.

Upon release, Key is to have 15 years of supervised probation.