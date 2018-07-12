Photo gallery: Norfolk Tides extend safety netting at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. – Construction on extended safety netting at Harbor Park was completed today in efforts to protect baseball fans and minimize injuries from foul balls and bats that enter the stands.

The new netting expands to the far ends of each dugout, and is secured on top of the dugouts closest to the playing field.

“Fan safety is our first priority at Harbor Park, and this extended netting will help keep even more fans protected from any objects that leave the field of play” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “We are confident that this upgrade will provide fans with an extra sense of security while still allowing for an unobstructed view of the action on the field.”