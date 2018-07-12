Norfolk shop owner says 13 bikes stolen, man spotted turning security camera

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Bike Shop owner says someone keeps stealing bikes from his business.

The Hund’s ReCycle Factory is located on the 4900 block of Colley Avenue.

Owner Andrew Hund said over the course of a few weeks about 13 bikes have been taken from the back of the store.

Hund provided News 3 with surveillance video where you can see a young man or teen approaching the business, climbing up to reach a security camera and then turning the camera.

The video was taken July 1 just before 10 p.m.

Hund said he has provided the community with many donated bikes. He said if the suspect needed a bike he would probably have donated one to him.

He is frustrated by the alleged theft and said he made a police report.