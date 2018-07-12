Newport News woman arrested for threatening mother at baseball game

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman was arrested after threatening a mother and her child with a gun at a baseball game in April.

On April 14, a 37-year-old Hampton woman and her child attended a baseball game at Newport News’ Anderson Park. A woman not known to the victim pulled out a gun and threatened to harm her and her child.

The offender left the area in a vehicle, threatening to return at the next game, which was to be held April 17.

31-year-old Marquilla Bremby, of the 2200 block of Madison Avenue in Newport News, was located on July 11 and was charged with brandishing and pointing a firearm.