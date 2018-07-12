Local restaurant offers free gelato July 15 for National Ice Cream Day

You can get delicious gelato for free on July 15 in celebration of National Ice Cream Day!

Your Pie will celebrate by offering customers a free scoop of creamy, authentic gelato., the restaurant said.

Your Pie said this is the fourth year customers can visit participating locations nationwide to cool off with one of Your Pie’s Italian-style ice cream offerings.

Locally, there are locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Gloucester.

All Your Pie locations carry a wide selection of gelato and sorbet offerings, all made from Italian recipes. This year, Your Pie invites customers to share about their Free Gelato Day experience using the hashtag #ypfreegelato for a chance to win free gelato for a year.

“Your Pie was created out of a love for Italian food and culture,” said Your Pie Founder and President Drew French. “From our brick-oven pizza to our creamy gelato, we strive to provide our customers with a taste of Italy within their own zip code. We’re always looking for different ways to show our customers how much we appreciate them, and we look forward to elevating their National Ice Cream day experience with our favorite Italian dessert.”

Participation varies by location.