Local nonprofit collaborates with CNU students to win $25K grant for diabetes management program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Agency on Aging, also known as PAA, partnered with students from Christopher Newport University to secure $25,000 in grant money through the Anthem Foundation for the Diabetes Self-Management Program offered by PAA.

The program was developed through research done at Stanford University’s medical school and teaches participants the skills they need for day-to-day management of diabetes in an interactive setting. The grant money will allow PAA to expand the program, offering more classes to people with diabetes in Hampton Roads.

CNU’s “Writing for Civic Engagement” class, taught by Dr. Katie Swacha, collaborated with PAA’s Chief Financial Officer, Tiffany Speas, and Development Director, Randi Chew, to write this grant. Writing the grant required students to get involved by doing research and volunteering to learn more about clients and their needs.

The collaboration helped students get more involved with the community while also learning and applying real world skills.

Brienna Sawyer, a graduate of CNU’s Class of 2018, expressed that “this is great way to get involved with the community around us and gives everyone the potential to see the work we put into the classroom blossom into new possibilities for PAA.”

The Peninsula Agency of Aging also provides support to local seniors through services like Home Delivered Meals, transportation and caregiving support services.

The Diabetes Self-Management Program (DSMP) is a free six-week group program that meets for 2.5 hours a week in local community locations. Two upcoming classes include:

Mondays, July 16-August 20 at 10:00 a.m. – Great Oak Apartments, 1 Great Oak Circle, Newport News, Va.

Wednesdays, August 1-September 5 at 12:30 p.m. – Pinecroft, 75 Wellesley Drive, Newport News, Va.

Pre-registration is requested as space is limited. You can register online for these workshops here or by calling (757) 933-2608.

By Vivian Alana Caesar