List of deals & freebies for National French Fry Day 2018

Friday is National French Fry Day!

The holiday also happens to fall on Friday the 13th, but hopefully you’ll have some luck getting these deals.

Here’s a list of places offering deals for the holiday:

  • Carl’s Jr.: Free small order of fries and a beverage by signing up to receive company emails and making a $6 burger purchase
  • McDonald’s: Free medium fry by placing an order on the restaurant’s mobile app for $1 or more (not including tax). They’re offering the deal every Friday for the rest of the year!
  • Burger King: Two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99 by redeeming a coupon from the restaurant’s app 
  • Wingstop: Free large fry by signing up for the restaurant’s eClub
  • Hardee’s: Get a coupon for a free small fry and small beverage with the purchase of a 1/3 lb. Thickburger by signing up for the restaurant’s e-newsletter
  • Red Robin: Receive Bottomless Steak Fries when ordering one of 5 participating burgers for $6.99. This is also an everyday deal!
  • Checkers/Rally’s: Free order of fries by signing up for e-mails
  • BurgerFi: Free order of fries with any purchase. Just mention the offer at the counter!