First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and road work
BRIDGE OPENING
Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM
James River Bridge 9:30 AM
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 8-14
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound Thursday, July 12 from 7 p.m. until midnight.
Berkley Bridge, I-264
· Expect 20-minute stoppages:
o I-264 west July 9-13 between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m.
o I-264 east July 15 between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
View the project website for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II. (There are no scheduled lane closures next week in Segment III.)
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on July 12, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
o July 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure west:
o July 9-13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure July 12, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Full closure July 14, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure north, July 12, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The off-ramps from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed July 8 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and July 9-13 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously. The North Military Highway on-ramp to I-64 west will be closed July 8-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will direct motorists to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels