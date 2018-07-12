× First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and road work

BRIDGE OPENING

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM

James River Bridge 9:30 AM

–

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS July 8-14

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound Thursday, July 12 from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Berkley Bridge, I-264

· Expect 20-minute stoppages:

o I-264 west July 9-13 between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m.

o I-264 east July 15 between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

​I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View the project website for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II. (There are no scheduled lane closures next week in Segment III.)

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on July 12, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

o July 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure west:

o July 9-13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-64 east at 4th View, July 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure July 12, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Full closure July 14, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

​Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure north, July 12, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The off-ramps from I-64 east to Military Highway (Exit 281B) and Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) will be closed July 8 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and July 9-13 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously. The North Military Highway on-ramp to I-64 west will be closed July 8-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will direct motorists to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels