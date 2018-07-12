× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s

A few showers possible this evening as a front lingers just to the south of the viewing area. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies. It will still be on the humid side.

Temperatures will continue to trend below normal to end the work week. Expect highs in the low 80s. Even though temperatures will be on the cooler side, it will still be humid. High pressure will build in through Saturday, keeping our conditions mainly dry. A mix of sun and clouds with just a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

The weekend is looking fantastic! It will be warmer, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Even warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under partly cloudy skies. We will have low rain chances through the weekend.

Even warmer to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s for both Monday and Tuesday. We do have a chance for some showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Looking drier for Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. An isolated shower possible (20%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Chris is now a post-tropical cyclone. Chris will brush by Newfoundland tonight near St. John’s before continuing to track northeast into the northern Atlantic. The remnants of Chris will approach Iceland by Sunday.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Beryl is located about midway between the Bahamas and Bermuda. Little or no development is expected through Friday while the system moves northeast. Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable over the weekend when the disturbance will be moving north over the warm waters of the western Atlantic and interacting with a strong upper-level trough.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

