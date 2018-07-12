Watch: Emmy nominations 2018

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to be announced Thursday morning and some past and present absences may make for an unpredictable competition.

“Game of Thrones” was not eligible for the Emmys last year given, but the epic HBO drama is back in contention against Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which won the Emmy for outstanding drama series in 2017.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus took home her sixth consecutive win for outstanding actress in a comedy in 2017, which placed her firmly in the history books for most Emmys won by a performer for one role.

The show is not in the running for Emmy Awards this year as production on the HBO series was delayed while Louis-Dreyfus underwent treatment for breast cancer.

With “Veep” out of contention — the series has had three consecutive wins as best comedy — there’s an opening for other comedies, including “Roseanne.”

Hollywood observers have been speculating whether the ABC comedy will receive any Emmy love in the wake of its star, Roseanne Barr, being fired for a racist tirade on Twitter.

The popular reboot is scheduled to return to television as “The Connors” — minus Barr.

Samira Wiley from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Ryan Eggold from “New Amsterdam” will be on hand to announce the nominees, which will be streamed on Emmys.com and its Facebook page.

Check back in with us for a list of nominees.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast September 17 on NBC.